Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $94.63 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

