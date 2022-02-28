argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $286.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.90. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.10.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

