Argus Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $269.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.49. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

