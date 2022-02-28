Arion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Arion has a market capitalization of $40,414.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.35 or 0.06742357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.64 or 1.00060230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,588,670 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

