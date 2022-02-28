Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.74

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 215565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.