ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $29,255.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

