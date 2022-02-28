Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $409,273.36 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $409,273.36 and $479.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.83 or 0.06758600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00261548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.02 or 0.00772162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00398267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00204480 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,530,447 coins and its circulating supply is 12,485,903 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.