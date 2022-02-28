Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 718,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

