Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 6.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.49 and last traded at $63.13. 17,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 463,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

