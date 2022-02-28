Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.52 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $83.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $31.11 or 0.00072056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.