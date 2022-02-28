Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.