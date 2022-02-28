Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.80.

ASND stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. 271,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

