ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,823. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

