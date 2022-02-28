Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 274,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 206,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,671,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $976.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

