Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 1,227 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 164,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

