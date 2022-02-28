Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 213,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.