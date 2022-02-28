Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.