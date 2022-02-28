Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.
NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.