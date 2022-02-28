Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.17

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 7642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.
The company has a market capitalization of C$995.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.56.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)
