ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $355,030.92

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $355,030.92 and approximately $23.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 133.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00265373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

