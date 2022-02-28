Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly Sells 614 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ATKR traded down $4.21 on Monday, hitting $101.71. 612,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

