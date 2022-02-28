Atria Investments LLC Buys 12,188 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

