Atria Investments LLC Buys 8,890 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.23% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.00 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

