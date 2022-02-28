Atria Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $141.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

