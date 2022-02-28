Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $428.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

