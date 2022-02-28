Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.