Atria Investments LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $292.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.