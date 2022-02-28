Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,726,942,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $141.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

