Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,283,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.