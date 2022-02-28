AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 170,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 91,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,379,121. The company has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

