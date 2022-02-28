Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.60 ($17.53) and last traded at €15.98 ($17.96). Approximately 27,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($18.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Aumann in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

