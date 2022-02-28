Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 69,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,441,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.