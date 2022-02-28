Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of Autodesk worth $471,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.45. 41,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,150. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

