Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $92.05

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.05, but opened at $86.95. Autoliv shares last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 3,438 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

