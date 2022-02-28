Automata Network Market Cap Reaches $68.53 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

