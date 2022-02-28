Auxier Asset Management Acquires 3,550 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

