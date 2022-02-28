Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.30 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

