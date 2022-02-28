Auxier Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

NYSE:CI opened at $232.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.