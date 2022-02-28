Auxier Asset Management Has $1.13 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.