Auxier Asset Management Has $2.83 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.