Auxier Asset Management Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

DGX opened at $132.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.20 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.