Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.54 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

