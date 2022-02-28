AvidXchange (AVDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of -0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 9.57 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 8.15 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

