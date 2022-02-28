Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Sells $400,410.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $44.63. 599,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

