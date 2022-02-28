Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $134.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

