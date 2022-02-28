Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Axonics worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.08 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

