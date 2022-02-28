Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.14) Per Share

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Azul in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.33). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

