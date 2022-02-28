B. Riley Cuts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $13.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

