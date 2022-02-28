B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 2,048 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.