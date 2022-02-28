B. Riley Trims Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Target Price to $17.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
TPC opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 121,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
