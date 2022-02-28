B. Riley Trims Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Target Price to $17.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 121,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.