B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
