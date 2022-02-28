B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.